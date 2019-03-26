Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Moultrey.

William "Bill" Napoleon Moultrey, 65, of Reading, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Saturday, March 23, 2019, surrounded by family.

Born in Winston-Salem, N.C., on September 14, 1953, Bill was a son of Josie A. (Cuthrell) Moultrey and the late William N. Moultrey. He was baptized at St. James Chapel Church of God in Christ. Bill was a Reading High School graduate.

He was employed for over ten years with Eastern Mills in Mt. Penn before becoming a licensed practical nurse for Luther Merrit for five years. He then was a manager of the former Stubb's Laundromat, currently Jake's Laundry Service, for over 20 years.

Bill was a member of the Teamsters. He enjoyed dancing and socializing.

In addition to his mother, Bill leaves to cherish his memory a stepdaughter, Yolanda Moultrey, of Reading; two brothers, John E. Moultrey, of Reading, and David A. McCoy and his wife, Lisa T., of Reading; three sisters: Linda L. (Moultrey) Cook, of Muhlenberg Twp., Angela (McCoy) Snowden and her husband, Michael, of Columbia, S.C., and Carolean A. (Moultrey) Green and her husband, Lezell, of Kings Tree, S.C.; and his ex-wife and longtime friend, SherryAnn (Brown) Moultrey, of Reading. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by his father; and a sister, Sheila McCoy.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601. A graveside committal will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Charles Evans Cemetery, 1119 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601. Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.TheoCAuman.com.



