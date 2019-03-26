William Moultrey

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Moultrey.


William "Bill" Napoleon Moultrey, 65, of Reading, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Saturday, March 23, 2019, surrounded by family.

Born in Winston-Salem, N.C., on September 14, 1953, Bill was a son of Josie A. (Cuthrell) Moultrey and the late William N. Moultrey. He was baptized at St. James Chapel Church of God in Christ. Bill was a Reading High School graduate.

He was employed for over ten years with Eastern Mills in Mt. Penn before becoming a licensed practical nurse for Luther Merrit for five years. He then was a manager of the former Stubb's Laundromat, currently Jake's Laundry Service, for over 20 years.

Bill was a member of the Teamsters. He enjoyed dancing and socializing.

In addition to his mother, Bill leaves to cherish his memory a stepdaughter, Yolanda Moultrey, of Reading; two brothers, John E. Moultrey, of Reading, and David A. McCoy and his wife, Lisa T., of Reading; three sisters: Linda L. (Moultrey) Cook, of Muhlenberg Twp., Angela (McCoy) Snowden and her husband, Michael, of Columbia, S.C., and Carolean A. (Moultrey) Green and her husband, Lezell, of Kings Tree, S.C.; and his ex-wife and longtime friend, SherryAnn (Brown) Moultrey, of Reading. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by his father; and a sister, Sheila McCoy.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601. A graveside committal will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Charles Evans Cemetery, 1119 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601. Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.TheoCAuman.com.

Funeral Home
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Reading Eagle on Mar. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Reading, PA   (610) 374-4505
funeral home direction icon