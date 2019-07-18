On the morning of June 17, 2019, William Bertram Nally, of Mohnton, Pa., died at the age of 79.

William was born on August 24, 1939, to parents

(deceased) William Bertram and Nan Elizabeth (Buckley) Pike in Reading, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by three children: David Nally, Lahoma Jayne Howard and Mollie Morning Star; sisters, Meghan Nally and Jennifer Nally; as well as five grandchildren;

seven nieces and nephews; and one great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Nan Elizabeth Irwin and Heather Nally.

In the 1960s, Will worked with the Economic

Opportunity Council and was instrumental in organizing concerts in City Park. A talented photographer, he worked at the Reading Eagle and held a one-man show of his

photos at the Reading Museum. During his life, he had many careers, including salmon fishing in Alaska,

supervising quality control for manufacturing in

Pennsylvania and Florida. While in the military, he served as a chaplain's assistant.

In Gainesville, Florida, he created and published a

periodical, "The Beer Drinker's Guide." He became best known for his "outsider art" creations and exhibited in Florida, Alabama and the Freedman Gallery at Albright College. He was very pleased to have his art in the

collection of Tom Petty. He was an accomplished raconteur and he lived a full and complex life. Those who loved him will miss his humor, his stories and the twinkle in his eyes.

Celebration of life services will be held at St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church in Douglassville, Pennsylvania, Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

