William O'Brien, 75, of Leesport, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home.

Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late John and Shirley (Ansbach) O'Brien.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from Karetas Foods Inc. in Reading where he was employed as a truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and watching racing. He was a former member of the Minersville V.F.W.

Surviving are sons, Daniel E. Sr., husband of Susan A. O'Brien, of Audubon, and David L. O'Brien, husband of Danielle E. Ahrens-O'Brien, of Shillington. Also surviving are grandchildren: Yaritza Rodriguez, of West Reading, Daniel E. O'Brien Jr., of Gouglersville, Damien R., Elena M., Alexander M. and Emily E. O'Brien, all of Shillington. He is also survived by two sisters, Marie Surfield, of Marlin, Pa., and Kathleen Dinger, of Minersville, Pa.

He was predeceased by two brothers, John and Dennis O'Brien.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton.

A viewing will be held on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be on Monday, June 10, 2019, 9 a.m. at Indiantown Gap Cemetery in Anneville, Pa., with Military Honors.

