William Queen, 83, of Spring Township, passed away March 21, 2019, in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of the late Margaret S. (McKaig) Queen, who passed away in 1998.

Born in Dumbarton, Scotland, he was a son of the late Alec and Margaret Queen. He graduated from high school in Scotland and attended Oxford and Harvard Universities, graduating with a master's degree in engineering. He served as a fighter pilot in the (RAF) Royal Air Force. He enjoyed cars, cameras and photography. In his early years he raced cars in Great Britain. He was known to enjoy a pint or two with his buddies. A lifelong engineer, he worked for Braun Engineering, San Paulo, Brazil, served as VP of Engineering for Baldwin Hardware and General Motors, Detroit.

He is survived by his 3 children: William Mark Queen, Mohnton, Darren J. Queen, fiance of Rebecca J. Schweitzer, Sinking Spring, Nicola C. Queen, wife of David Thomas, Sinking Spring; and his 3 grandchildren: Alistair S. Queen, Emilyn M. Queen and Brodee M. Queen.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, PA 19607. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers,

contributions should be sent to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.kleefuneralhome.com



