|
|
William T. Ramsey, Jr., 63 of Wyomissing, passed away on Sunday at the Reading Hospital. He was the companion of Deborah Hole. Born in Aikens, SC, he was the son of the late William Ramsey and Lillie Mae (Hightower) Ramsey. He was predeceased by a son Christopher Cooper. Surviving are his children, Juanita Komoro, Reading, PA, Julius Ramsey and Brian Ramsey, Lancaster, PA, Reginald L. Butler, NC; also surviving are his brothers and sisters, George Allen Ramsey and Debrah wife of Roy Tucker, both of Reading, PA, Dorthea Ramsey, VA, Calvin husband of Michelle Ramsey, Allentown, PA, Cheryl Hamilton, Washington, DC., Alexander husband of Monique Ramsey, Homestead, FL.; 3 Grandchildren, Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM in New Hope Baptist Church, 621 Church St., Reading. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in church. Interment will be in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019