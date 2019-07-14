William "Bill" T. Reardon, 80, of Douglassville, formerly of Philadelphia, husband of Shirley (Laird) Reardon, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Wyomissing Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late George and Mary Elizabeth (Morris) Reardon.

Bill was born and raised on Elfreth Alley. He was a 1957 graduate of Roman Catholic High School and served in the U.S. Army.

Bill enjoyed fishing and boating. He was dearly beloved and will be missed by his many friends and family.

Surviving along with his wife are two sons, Daniel (Kathleen) and Thomas (Lisa); two daughters, Colleen and Jeanne; many grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Thomas (Catherine "Cass").

Bill was predeceased by his first wife Mary Lou; and three brothers: George, Martin and Robert.

A memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, July 23, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 120 St. Elizabeth Dr., Chester Springs, PA 19425, with Fr. Thomas M. Mullin officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:30-10:45 a.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Roman Catholic High School, 301 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107 or to St. Elizabeth's

Catholic Church, 120 St. Elizabeth Dr., Chester Springs, PA 19425.

