William Reckley
1928 - 2020
William T. "Bill" Reckley , 91, of Temple, passed away on May 19, 2020 in his residence. He was born on November 5, 1928 to Alvey and Rosetta (Brinkman) Reckley in Cumberland, MD. Bill was married on August 19, 1950 to Dorothy Joanne (Lewis) Reckley and they shared 69 years of marriage. Bill proudly served in the United States _______________during the Korean War. Bill's interest in cars and trucks started at Herb Richards Esso Station in Cumberland, MD. When he and Joanne were married in 1950, they moved to PA where he worked for International Harvister. He then went to work for Bargmeyer Bros. in Reading and finally to Yellow Freight Systems as a Shop Supervisor in the engine rebuild shop. Bill retired on 1998 after doing some consulting work for Yellow Freight. He was proud to see Yellow Freight Trucks running on the road coast to coast. In his younger days, Bill enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting and traveling with his family. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children, Dorothy E. LaSota, Robert M. "Bob" Reckley and Brian S. Reckley husband of JeriLynn; 7 grandchildren, Josh Lasota, Jacqueline Rettew, Stephanie Ernst, Dane LaSota, Adam Reckley, Joanna Reckley-Shaw and Benjamin Reckley along with 11 great - grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Samuel Reckley and many nieces and nephews. He will also be sorely missed by his family dog, Abbey. He was preceded in death by siblings Kent Reckley, Lois Stein, Ruth Cowgill, Gertrude Reppert, Dorn A. Reckley, Robert M. Reckley, whom was killed in WWII and Joe Reckley. A graveside service will be held privately at Zion Cemetery, Shoemakersville. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com Funeral Arrangements are in the care of Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple, PA.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
