William Warren Reinhart, 84, passed away February 21, 2019, in his Bern
Township residence.
He was the loving husband of Genevieve M. (Glasser) Reinhart.
Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Warren and Elizabeth (Schweindt) Reinhart.
He was a 1954 graduate of Reading High School and
attended four years at Penn State University.
William was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the
Korean Conflict.
He was employed by Dana Corporation as a maintenance superintendent for over 40 years, retiring in 1993.
William enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons,
William F. Reinhart, Day Spring Homes, and Johann A., husband of Gina C. Reinhart, Lancaster; and one brother, Warren, husband of JoAnne Reinhart, Reading.
He was predeceased by his brother, Karl Reinhart.
Services will be Monday, February 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, with entombment to follow at Gethsemane
Mausoleum. Friends may call Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N. 6th St., Reading, PA 19601. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.