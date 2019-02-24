Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Reinhart.

William Warren Reinhart, 84, passed away February 21, 2019, in his Bern

Township residence.

He was the loving husband of Genevieve M. (Glasser) Reinhart.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Warren and Elizabeth (Schweindt) Reinhart.

He was a 1954 graduate of Reading High School and

attended four years at Penn State University.

William was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the

Korean Conflict.

He was employed by Dana Corporation as a maintenance superintendent for over 40 years, retiring in 1993.

William enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons,

William F. Reinhart, Day Spring Homes, and Johann A., husband of Gina C. Reinhart, Lancaster; and one brother, Warren, husband of JoAnne Reinhart, Reading.

He was predeceased by his brother, Karl Reinhart.

Services will be Monday, February 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, with entombment to follow at Gethsemane

Mausoleum. Friends may call Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N. 6th St., Reading, PA 19601. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



