Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
William Riegner Jr. Obituary

William W. Riegner Jr., 84, of Reading, died August 23, 2019, at Mifflin Center, Shillington, after succumbing to

injuries from a fall.

Born at home in Douglassville, he was the son of the late William W. Riegner Sr. and Anna May (Eichert) Riegner.

William was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army, 1957-1959. He was self-employed as a plasterer for many years. After retiring, he held several part-time jobs as a driver for the elderly and flagman. He was a member of the St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Birdsboro.

Surviving William are: 1 brother, Donald J. Riegner,

husband of Bettylou, of Shinglehouse, Pa.; and 4 sisters: Marjorie A. Bower, of Douglassville, Pa., Mary J. Ferguson, of Greensburg, Pa,, Ann Bleicher, of Stuart, Fla., and Cathy R. Tarpley, of Dagsboro, Del.; and his longtime companion, Barbara Ringler, of Reading.

He was predeceased by Robert E., Charles T., Frank H. and John I. Riegner.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, Pa. at 10:30a.m. There will be a viewing from 9:30 a.m.-10:30a.m. Wednesday morning before the

service at the funeral home. Interment will be held in

Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
