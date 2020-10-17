William Rogers

William Harrison Rogers, 87, of Jacksonwald, passed into Jesus’ blessed care on Oct 15 from late-stage Alzheimer’s. Born in Reading on Sept 25, 1933, to the late Elizabeth (Kershner) and William A Rogers, he was also predeceased by his brother, Jerry. Bill was the loving husband of Judy (Quaintance), with whom he was to celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary Nov 28. He was also a devoted father to their daughter, Shelly. Bill lost his three best mates Ronald, John, and loyal dog Raisin years before, and leaves behind his good buddy, Lew, among many precious others. Bill graduated from Reading High in 1951. He enlisted and served honorably in the US Navy during the Korean War as Official Photographer on the USS Philippine Sea CV-47. In 1956, he graduated with a BS in Education from State Teachers College, Kutztown (University), to which he hitchhiked every day from his family home on Perkiomen Ave until meeting John, his continuous ride thereafter, along the way. Bill spent the majority of his career as an 8th-grade US History teacher at Oley Valley Middle School, where he was greatly loved by faculty and students alike. He took providing for his family very seriously, also working during his early years with Oley at (former) Charles Store in Reading and in retirement at Rich Ranieri, Inc., in Pottstown. Bill enjoyed Navy, police, and detective programs, fishing, crosswords, Scrabble, chocolate ice cream, and laughing—sometimes to the point of tears, but always causing everyone within earshot to laugh along with him. He also enjoyed monthly breakfasts with former Oley teacher friends. Bill was still playing advanced piano from memory in June of this year, despite his Alzheimer’s, a testament to the power of music! In the end, his favorite past-times were going for rides with Judy recalling past memories and sitting on their swing together listening to birds and commenting on clouds. In honoring his wishes to not have a memorial service, and because of COVID-19 restrictions, he will be inurned privately by his family, with full military honors, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. If so moved, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation in his memory at https://act.alz.org
. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
.