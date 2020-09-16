William “Bill” Roosevelt Stone William “Bill” Roosevelt Stone, 78, of Leesport, PA passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born in Bartley W.V., he was the son of the late William H. Stone and Nolva Stone. Bill enjoyed playing bass guitar, singing and was the leader of several country western bands. During his free time, Bill liked to play golf and followed the Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved spending summers at Ocean City, Maryland with his family. Bill honorably served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. Bill is survived by his wife, Elaine of 39 years of marriage, his three children, Carsten Stone (Rachelle), Thomas Stone (Peggy), and his stepson; his two grandchildren, Cassandra Stone and Joseph Stone; one great-grandson. Along with his three sisters, Juanita Kennedy, Bertha Green, and Brenda Jessie. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Morgan Ball, Rev. Perry Fred Stone, Sr., Lewis Stone, Kennie Edgar, his sisters, Ola Mae Kline, Allie Letner, Rena Bradshaw, and Bessie Virginia. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzhiemer’s Association of Berks County, 237 Court St, Reading, PA 19601. Please visit Bill’s Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com