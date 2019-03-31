Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Rosser.

William Morgan Rosser, 68, passed away on March 23, 2019, at the Berkshire Center, Exeter, Pa., after a long illness.

Born Nov. 28, 1950, in Honesdale, Pa., Bill was the son of the late Rev. William Morgan Rosser and Anna (Davis) Rosser.

William was a 1968 graduate of Lake-Lehman High School and obtained his associate degree in electrical

engineering from Penn State. He continued his education at Albright College.

He was employed at Bell Laboratories in Reading, Pa., for 17 years, and then afterwards, as an entrepreneur,

established several businesses.

In 1990, he, along with friend and colleague, Cynthia Cauffman, founded the Consult/ix Group, a software

development and consulting firm that serviced multiple businesses and schools in Reading and the greater

Philadelphia area.

He was a former member of the Reading Radio Club and held the call letters K3FOL.

Bill was also a talented guitarist and lead vocalist in

several bands, the latest being Steel Horse and Steel Horse Acoustic. Bill and the band opened for many artists over the years, including the Out Laws and Pure Prairie League, in West Virginia, and he shared the stage with the Jimmie VanZant band in Robesonia. He can be heard at https://soundcloud.com/charles-fick-347758233/smell-the-roses.

Married for 43 years, William is survived by his wife, Janis L. (Blight) and three sons: William Morgan Rosser III, husband to Sarah (Montgomery), Christopher Leland Rosser, husband to Melanie (Hill) and Thomas John

Rosser, husband to Ashley (Burke). He was also blessed with eight grandchildren: Alexis, Samantha, Sapphire,

Desmond, Scarlett, Brian, Emily and Lilly. In addition, he is survived by his brother, John Morgan Rosser, and sister-in-law, Carol (Martin) along with their two daughters,

Rachel, wife of Carl Burns, and Rebecca Rosser, of Sweet Valley, Pa.

Bill was a member of the Maple Grove United Methodist Church.

Pastor Jim Pall will officiate the memorial at the Maple Grove United Methodist Church, located at 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621. Services will be held

Sunday, April 7, with visitation from 3-5 p.m., followed by services from 5-6 p.m. A celebration of Bill's life and

resurrection will follow in the Rosser Fellowship Hall,

immediately afterward.

Contributions may be made to the Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.

Online condolences: www.berkscremations.com.



