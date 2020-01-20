Home

William C. Roth, 70, of Windsor Twp., passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah. He was the 20 year spouse of Lynette J. Reber, Windsor Twp. Born in Easton, he was the son of the late William C. and Edith (DiGiacomo) Roth. William was a U.S. Navy Veteran and tested in the top 25 percent of his group during his service. He graduated from Easton High School, later graduating from Alvernia University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in addictions. He worked at Allentown State Hospital as a MISA coordinator and recreation therapist, providing individual and group crisis counseling. He was also in charge of AA and Double Trouble meetings. He enjoyed reading and music. He especially liked Bob Dylan. William was a fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. He liked old western movies, stand up comedy and old silent comedies. Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Dylan and Meredith Roth, both at home; two brothers, Arthur Roth (Jackie), Stroudsburg; and Charles Roth (Paula), Easton. He was predeceased by a sister, Jane Roth. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
