Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-9900
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
William S. DuCoin Obituary
William S. DuCoin William S. DuCoin, 61, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born March 20, 1958, William was the husband of Patricia A. (Lickfeld) DuCoin, whom he married on June 19, 1982, in Haddonfield, New Jersey. William worked for over 20 years for Pathmark, working his way from cart boy to store manager. He then moved on to Giant Food Stores where he was a store manager in Trexlertown, Reading, Pottstown, Limerick, Royersford and Leola. William was a 1976 graduate of Audubon High School, Audubon, N.J. He loved fishing, taking walks at Blue Marsh and spending time with his family at their vacation home in North Wildwood, N.J. He was known to fix anything at home and also loved gardening, cooking and, most of all, spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Patricia, William is survived by his three children: Ashley L. (DuCoin) Corson, wife of Matthew S. Corson, Blandon, Scott A. DuCoin, husband of Jani L. (Gilbert) DuCoin, Shoemakersville and Mitchell E. DuCoin, Muhlenberg Twp. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Connor, Everett and Elizabeth; his sister, Linda (DuCoin) Jones, wife of Gary Jones, Palm Harbor, Fla.; his brother, Robert M. DuCoin, husband of Patricia (Armstrong) DuCoin, Northport, Fla.; and by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for William will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood, PA. Viewings will be held on Sunday evening, October 13, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will take place in Laureldale Cemetery. Contributions in William’s memory can be made to St. Francis Hospice, 144 Hillside Dr, Reading, PA 19607. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for William and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
