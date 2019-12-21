|
William A. Sakusky, “Bill”, 70, of Bern Township, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 in his home. Born in Coaldale, Schuylkill Co., he was the son of Gladys A. (Hoffman) Sakusky, Tamaqua; and the late William A. Sakusky. Bill is survived by his wife and best friend, Pamela B. (Bixler) Sakusky, his daughter Amy, wife of Michael Jaromnak, Mt. Penn; his step-son Steve Beidler, and his wife Janine, Exeter; and two grandsons: Griffin and Sullivan. He is also survived by his sister Barbara (Sakusky), wife of Charles Kleinhagen, Blue Springs, MO; brother-in-law Thomas Bixler and wife Jane, Williamsport; sister-in-law Julie Bixler, wife of the late David Bixler, Exeter; and several nieces and nephews. Bill was a graduate of Marian High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Studies from Mansfield State College, where he participated in football and baseball. He did graduate studies at Temple University and Lehigh University and received a Master Equivalency degree. Bill began his teaching career at St. Joseph Elementary School in Summit Hill, where he taught for two years and then taught at Hamburg School District for thirty-four years. While at St. Joe’s, he coached the CYO basketball team into the playoffs for two years. At Hamburg, Bill coached baseball, basketball and football. He was a football coach for the Hamburg Hawks for thirty-three years, taking on the job of head coach from 1983 to 1995, winning the IC title in 1985 and had more wins than any other coach. He was also an assistant coach at Exeter High School for five seasons, including 1997, when the Eagles won the IC title. Bill was selected as B.C.F.C.A. All County and Inter County Coach of the Year in 1985 and 1988. He was inducted into the Berks County Football Coaches Hall of Fame, Hamburg Area High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Marian High School Sports Hall of Fame, and Carbon County Chapter of PA Sports Hall of Fame. Over the course of six years, he served as an officer of the Berks County Football Coaches Association. Bill was a life-long Notre Dame fan and also supported all the Philadelphia sports teams. Family, fishing and football all made him happy. He always had a laugh when people called him “The Godfather of Hamburg Area Football.” Services will be held on Saturday, December 28 at 1:00 p.m. from The Bridge Church, 3561 Old 22, Hamburg. A viewing will be held in the church Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private in Fairview Cemetery of Shillington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hamburg Athletic Fund, c/o Aaron Menapace, 701 Windsor Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2019