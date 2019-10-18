|
|
William Charles Schade, 77, was born in Mohrsville to a five generation farming family. He also ran Schade’s Vending until it closed in the 1970s. He then worked as a Professional Truck Driver, last working for MG Industries. William was a 50 year member of Isaac Heister Lodge No. 660, Reading, as well as having been in the motorcycle corp for the Rajah Shrine. He loved spending time with his daughter and his companion pets at home and going to hunting camp. He was an avid hunter and fisherman of many years. He was even noted in the Reading Eagle in the 1970s for killing a dangerous wild boar that once roamed Mohrsville. He asked Jesus into his heart and wished to convey to others the love and saving grace that has been provided to us all. He is survived by two daughters, Gretchen and Justine; and two grandchildren, Jaden and Chase. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. Service and memorial to be held at Schubert Mennonite Church, 21 Kline Road, Bethel, PA 19507, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 2:00 p.m.– 4:00 p.m. Isaac Heister Masonic Lodge No. 660, Reading, service at 3:00 p.m., same address.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019