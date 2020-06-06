William “Bill” L. Schrufer, 82, of Spring Township and formerly of Oley, died June 5, 2020 in Tower Health at Reading Hospital. He was the widower of Linda L. (Miller) Schrufer (1941 – 2009). Born in Reading, PA on November 11, 1937, he was a son of the late Lawrence A. and Florence E. (Wilent) Schrufer. Bill was a 1955 graduate of Wilson High School and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Penn State University. He was a United States Army Veteran. Bill, along with his brother Rick, owned and operated Reading Mack Distributors, Muhlenberg Township, a Mack truck dealership that was founded by their father. He was also a partner with Pretzel City Brewery, Reading. Prior to joining the family business, Bill spent seven years in New York in the advertising business. Bill was a friendly but private man who had a long list of interest and passions. His strongest passions was for his wife of 45 years, Linda and his sons: Michael, who devoted many years to looking after his dad and Matthew, who gave him three beautiful grandchildren. Also, Catrina, who brought her two daughters into his family when she married Matthew. He also enjoyed wintering for over 30 years in Key West, Florida with his wife and summers with his family in Avalon, New Jersey. Bill was a member of the Berkshire Country Club, Bern Township and was an avid golfer. He loved his dachshunds; they supplied him a lifetime of crazy stories about their antics. Bill was a voracious reader and had a keen interest in Ernest Hemingway’s life and work. He had a life-long interest in playing the drums; playing in small jazz groups in college and was a Penn State and Philly Sports fan. He will be missed by his golf team, “The Faders”, who could be found golfing all around Berks County. Bill is survived by a son, Matthew E., husband of Catrina A. (Valeriano) Schrufer of Wyomissing. He was predeceased by a son, Michael W. Schrufer, (1967 – 2019) and a brother, Richard Schrufer. Bill is also survived by five grandchildren: Meredith L. Schrufer, Lauren M. Schrufer, Matthew W. Schrufer, Hannah M. Stump and Emily N. Stump. A viewing will be held Thursday, June 11th from 5:00–6:00 p.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.., 423 Main Street, Oley with a service starting at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.