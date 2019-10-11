Home

William Reigner “Big Bill” Seidel William Reigner “Big Bill” Seidel, 83 of Birdsboro, PA died on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at home. Born December 13, 1935, he was the son of the late Thomas C. Seidel and Grace (Reigner) Seidel. He was the husband of the late Maude Emma (Hoffman) Seidel. He was employed by the former Birdsboro Steel until they closed in the 1980’s. He also worked for Lebanon Steel and Boscov’s East until his retirement. “Big Bill” enjoyed gardening and riding around in his Mustang. He was a member of the former Alice Focht Memorial United Methodist Church, Birdsboro, PA. Surviving is son, William E. husband of Barbara Seidel of Douglassville, PA, daughters, Diane F. wife of Joseph A. Peterson of Birdsboro, PA, Linda E. wife of Edward Rock of Birdsboro, PA, and Lorraine E. Seidel at home, brothers, Thomas Seidel of Wyomissing, PA and Robert Seidel of Geigertown, PA, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Services will be held at the family’s convenience. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
