William Seifert, age 94, of Reading, passed away on September 24, 2019.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday,
September 29, 2019, from 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., and prayer services will commence at 4:30 p.m. Graveside inurnment services with military honors will be held on Monday,
September 30, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton.
In lieu of flowers, William's family requests memorial contributions to be made to for
Children Philadelphia Unit by visiting: https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/philadelphia, or by mail at, P.O. Box 40, Blandon, PA 19522.
Full obituary and expressions of sympathy may be viewed/shared at www.Aumansinc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019