Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-0200
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:30 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hills Memorial Park
391 W. Neversink Rd.
Reiffton, PA
William Seifert


1925 - 2019
William Seifert Obituary

William Seifert, age 94, of Reading, passed away on September 24, 2019.

Funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday,

September 29, 2019, from 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., and prayer services will commence at 4:30 p.m. Graveside inurnment services with military honors will be held on Monday,

September 30, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton.

In lieu of flowers, William's family requests memorial contributions to be made to for

Children Philadelphia Unit by visiting: https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/philadelphia, or by mail at, P.O. Box 40, Blandon, PA 19522.

Full obituary and expressions of sympathy may be viewed/shared at www.Aumansinc.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019
