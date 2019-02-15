William "Bill" B. Seyler, 78, passed away Wednesday, February 13th, 2019, in his

Exeter Township residence surrounded by his loving family.

William was born in Clearfield, Pa., on April 3, 1940, a son of the late Margaretta (Ogden) and James Pellerite, and was the husband of 58 years of Joan M. (Westley) Seyler, of Exeter.

He attended Mt. Penn High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was employed at Exide Corp., Laureldale, until his retirement in 2006.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Deanna M., wife of Mark Wiktor, of Muhlenberg; son,

Jeffrey W. Seyler, of Bernville; and brother, Anthony Pellerite, of Ruscombmanor Twp.

Bill was predeceased by two sisters, Jacqueline Smith and Karen Yarger.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., Reading, PA.




