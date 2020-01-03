|
William “Bill” Sianis, 89, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Manor Care Nursing Home, in Sinking Spring. He was born on January 3, 1930, in Reading, and lived and worked there most of his life. He was a son of the late James and Fotine (Gerasemo) Sianis. Bill graduated from Reading High School in 1948 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He spent all of his working life in the restaurant business. He was the owner of the Mayflower Restaurant and was a longtime manager at the West Reading Diner where he worked for over 30 years. Bill had an unwavering belief in God and was a lifelong member of Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. He was a devoted family man who loved to tell jokes, do crossword puzzles and play sudoko. One of the proudest moments of his life was taking his family on a week-long trip to Greece to honor a promise he made to his two adopted children who were born there. Bill is survived by a son, James “Jim” Sianis, of Greensboro, N.C.; and his wife, Sarah Sianis; a daughter, Frances “Fran” Thompson, of Douglassville, Pa., and her husband, Blake Thompson; four grandchildren: Jonathan “Jon” Thompson, Zoe Thompson, Louis Sianis and Alexander “AJ” Sianis; sister-in-law, Mary Sianis, of Reading; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by siblings: Gus Sianis, John Sianis, Christ Sianis, Stella (Sianis) Morris and Calliope Sianis. A viewing will be held in Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E Wyomissing Blvd, Reading, PA, 19611, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with burial immediately following in Charles Evan Cemetery, Reading. Auman Funeral Homes is honored to serve. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E Wyomissing Blvd, Reading, PA, 19611.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020