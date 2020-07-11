William J. Smith, 73, passed away, Friday, July 10, 2020, in his Hamburg residence. He was the beloved husband of Susan M. (Fink) Smith, to whom he was married to for 46 years. Born in Pottsville, November 26, 1964, he was the son of the late Stanley R. and Anna T. (Whalen) Smith. William graduated from Nativity BVM High School in Pottsville in 1964. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force. William was employed by Guers Dairy, Pottsville. He loved sports, the Phillies, Eagles and Sixers. But he most especially loved the Penn State Nitany Lions football team. William also enjoyed watching old westerns and dining out. In addition to his wife Susan, William is survived by one brother: Stanley R. Smith, Jr., husband of Patricia R. Smith, Pottsville, a sister-in-law, Bonnie L. Hartman, and a brother-in-law, Timothy D. Hartman. Several nieces and nephews also survive him. In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by a sister, Carole A. Parker. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
.