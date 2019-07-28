William Sockel (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We were fortunate to have met Bill when we moved to..."
    - Mariann Freiler
Service Information
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Church
4975 Boyertown Pike
Reading, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Church
4975 Boyertown Pike
Reading, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


William G. Sockel, 87, passed away on

Thursday, July 25, 2019, in his Exeter

Township home.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Anthony W. and Anna (Impink) Sockel. Known as "Willie" or "Bill," he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Theresa (Szczepanski) Sockel in 2011, and by three brothers.

Bill was a 1950 graduate of Central Catholic High School, and attended Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute and Penn State University. He worked for many years at Control Data Corporation. Bill was a devout member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C. Church, Exeter, and belonged to the Reiffton Fire Company.

He is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends, all of whom enjoyed his gentle manner.

Bill's family would like to thank the wonderful aides from Home Instead for their excellent, compassionate care of Bill.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Catharine of Siena Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606,

followed by burial at Gethsemane Cemetery. A public

viewing will be held prior to Mass, from 9-10:00 a.m., in the Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be sent to the office of St. Catharine of Siena Church, 2427 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA 19606.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of

arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 28, 2019
bullet Penn State University
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.