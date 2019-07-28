William G. Sockel, 87, passed away on

Thursday, July 25, 2019, in his Exeter

Township home.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Anthony W. and Anna (Impink) Sockel. Known as "Willie" or "Bill," he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Theresa (Szczepanski) Sockel in 2011, and by three brothers.

Bill was a 1950 graduate of Central Catholic High School, and attended Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute and Penn State University. He worked for many years at Control Data Corporation. Bill was a devout member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C. Church, Exeter, and belonged to the Reiffton Fire Company.

He is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends, all of whom enjoyed his gentle manner.

Bill's family would like to thank the wonderful aides from Home Instead for their excellent, compassionate care of Bill.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Catharine of Siena Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606,

followed by burial at Gethsemane Cemetery. A public

viewing will be held prior to Mass, from 9-10:00 a.m., in the Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be sent to the office of St. Catharine of Siena Church, 2427 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA 19606.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of

arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



