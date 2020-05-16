William T. Spayd, age 82, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 in his residence in Maidencreek Township. The husband of Rosann A. (Miller), they celebrated 62 years of marriage. He was born in Alsace Township, son of the late Ralph E. Spayd, Sr. and Pearl (Noll) Spayd. A graduate of Muhlenberg High School. Bill served his country in the U S Army Reserves. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Fleetwood. He was a 32 degree mason with Huguenut Lodge No. 377, F&AM, Kutztown and a member of the Scottish Rite Lodge of Reading. Bill also was a past member of Fleetwood Fire Company truck crew and ambulance crew. A past member of Fleetwood Borough Council and Civil Service Commission. Bill retired from Carpenter Technology, Reading after 30 years as a maintenance foreman with a gold hat status. In his retirement he was a funeral assistant for Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. Fleetwood for 25 years. He loved being with his family, especially his great grandchildren. His favorite time was traveling in his motorcoach which always included entertaining campers around a campfire with his humor and stories. He was a train excursion enthusiast and a regular customer on Reading Blue Mountain Railway. Bill is survived by his wife Rosann and daughters Bonnie L. Spayd of Bernville and Sandra L. (Spayd) Bixler of Lenhartsville. He has a grandson Christopher T. Bixler husband of Karrie E. (Galvin) Bixler of North Whitehall, Pa. Two great grandchildren Hunter T. Bixler and Hudson H. Bixler. Also surviving is a brother Ralph E. Spayd, Jr. of Elizabethtown, PA. Bill was predeceased by brother Lynn A. Spayd. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Bill’s memory to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 1700 Hawk Mountain Road, Kempton, PA 19529. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.