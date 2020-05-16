William Spayd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William T. Spayd, age 82, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 in his residence in Maidencreek Township. The husband of Rosann A. (Miller), they celebrated 62 years of marriage. He was born in Alsace Township, son of the late Ralph E. Spayd, Sr. and Pearl (Noll) Spayd. A graduate of Muhlenberg High School. Bill served his country in the U S Army Reserves. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Fleetwood. He was a 32 degree mason with Huguenut Lodge No. 377, F&AM, Kutztown and a member of the Scottish Rite Lodge of Reading. Bill also was a past member of Fleetwood Fire Company truck crew and ambulance crew. A past member of Fleetwood Borough Council and Civil Service Commission. Bill retired from Carpenter Technology, Reading after 30 years as a maintenance foreman with a gold hat status. In his retirement he was a funeral assistant for Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. Fleetwood for 25 years. He loved being with his family, especially his great grandchildren. His favorite time was traveling in his motorcoach which always included entertaining campers around a campfire with his humor and stories. He was a train excursion enthusiast and a regular customer on Reading Blue Mountain Railway. Bill is survived by his wife Rosann and daughters Bonnie L. Spayd of Bernville and Sandra L. (Spayd) Bixler of Lenhartsville. He has a grandson Christopher T. Bixler husband of Karrie E. (Galvin) Bixler of North Whitehall, Pa. Two great grandchildren Hunter T. Bixler and Hudson H. Bixler. Also surviving is a brother Ralph E. Spayd, Jr. of Elizabethtown, PA. Bill was predeceased by brother Lynn A. Spayd. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Bill’s memory to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 1700 Hawk Mountain Road, Kempton, PA 19529. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved