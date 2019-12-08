|
William (Bill) Stoppi, 59, passed away on December 3, 2019. Born in Pottsville, Pa., he was the son of William Stoppi and Joan Stoppi (Brown). He grew up in West Lawn, Pa., and graduated from Wilson High School in 1978. He also attended Elizabethtown College. Bill was a skilled craftsman, innovator and businessman. In his early life, he worked at Rockwell International. He then joined the family business and worked as a salesman for Business Equipment and Supply Company. Later on, he partnered with his brother at JBS Office Services. Bill also worked as a residential contractor, during which time he envisioned and developed the vertical ladder rack and surfboard rack. For the past 12 years he owned and operated VertiRack Manufacturing Co. which he created from the ground up. Bill was a very kind and generous person; always lending a hand wherever he could, and being on-call for those who often sought his advice. He had a great number of talents, many of which were self-taught, and was revered for his ability to fix just about everything. Bill was extremely dedicated to his wife and family. He shared a very close relationship with his step-sons, and was a proud Pop Pop to his step-grandsons, whom he loved dearly. Bill liked to golf and ski, and he especially enjoyed swim parties with his friends and family at his home. He will be remembered for his warm smile, keen sense of humor and light-hearted personality. In addition to his wife, JoEllen Stoppi, Bill is survived by his stepsons, Larry Slifer, husband to Kelly; and Dylan Slifer, husband to Angela; his five step-grandsons: Evan, Aden, Quin, Remi and Anthony; his brother, Joe Stoppi, husband to Michele; and nephews, Sam and Nick. He was also a brother to the late Diane Stoppi. A private gathering to celebrate Bill’s life will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019