William Strausser, 60, of Temple, passed away Thursday, June 13th, at Jefferson

University Hospital, Philadelphia.

William was born in Reading on June 17, 1958, a son of the late Betty and William Strausser. He worked as the activities

director at Manorcare Health Systems,

Laureldale, for 18 years.

William is survived by many nieces and nephews; and beloved friends: Suzanne Terenchin, Ashley Corbin and Ruben

Rodriguez.

He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Stetler.

A memorial service was held at ManorCare.

A memorial service was held at ManorCare.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 19, 2019
