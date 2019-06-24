William M. Strohm, age 92, of Fleetwood, passed away on June 21, 2019, at his
residence.
He was born in West Lawn, son of the late Charles K. Strohm and Mabel I. (Moyer) Rhoads Strohm. Bill was a 1945 graduate of Fleetwood High School. Following high school he joined the U.S. Air Force, served 8 years and was a veteran of the Korean War.
William worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a
supervisor of postal operations at the Fleetwood Post
Office, retiring after 22 years.
He was a member of Becker's St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fleetwood; Teutonia Lodge 367 F&AM, West Reading; Evergreen Country Club, Fleetwood; Reading
Liederkranz, Reading; and a life member of Berks
Basketball Old Timers.
Bill was instrumental in starting and coaching Little
League Baseball in Fleetwood. He also was a softball
umpire for many years in the Berks Fireman's Fast Pitch League. Bill loved the outdoors and his passion was fishing.
He is survived by his sons, Drew M. Strohm, husband of Donna (Miller) Strohm, of Kutztown; and Chris M. Strohm, of Fleetwood. Also grandchildren, Devan (Strohm) Dugan and Justin Strohm. A great-grandson, Benjamin P. Dugan. Other survivors include sisters: Gladys M. (Strohm), widow of William Heckman, of Fleetwood; Gloria M. (Strohm), widow of Alex Szoke, of Fleetwood; and Donna L. (Rhoads), wife Daniel Stark, Allentown.
A visitation with family will be Saturday, June 29th, from 10:30 am to 11:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. from the Becker's St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 265 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood. Inurnment will be in Becker's St. Peter's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Becker's St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 265 Maidencreek Road,
Fleetwood, PA 19522.