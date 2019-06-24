William M. Strohm, age 92, of Fleetwood, passed away on June 21, 2019, at his

residence.

He was born in West Lawn, son of the late Charles K. Strohm and Mabel I. (Moyer) Rhoads Strohm. Bill was a 1945 graduate of Fleetwood High School. Following high school he joined the U.S. Air Force, served 8 years and was a veteran of the Korean War.

William worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a

supervisor of postal operations at the Fleetwood Post

Office, retiring after 22 years.

He was a member of Becker's St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fleetwood; Teutonia Lodge 367 F&AM, West Reading; Evergreen Country Club, Fleetwood; Reading

Liederkranz, Reading; and a life member of Berks

Basketball Old Timers.

Bill was instrumental in starting and coaching Little

League Baseball in Fleetwood. He also was a softball

umpire for many years in the Berks Fireman's Fast Pitch League. Bill loved the outdoors and his passion was fishing.

He is survived by his sons, Drew M. Strohm, husband of Donna (Miller) Strohm, of Kutztown; and Chris M. Strohm, of Fleetwood. Also grandchildren, Devan (Strohm) Dugan and Justin Strohm. A great-grandson, Benjamin P. Dugan. Other survivors include sisters: Gladys M. (Strohm), widow of William Heckman, of Fleetwood; Gloria M. (Strohm), widow of Alex Szoke, of Fleetwood; and Donna L. (Rhoads), wife Daniel Stark, Allentown.

A visitation with family will be Saturday, June 29th, from 10:30 am to 11:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. from the Becker's St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 265 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood. Inurnment will be in Becker's St. Peter's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Becker's St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 265 Maidencreek Road,

Fleetwood, PA 19522.



