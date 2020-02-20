|
William T. “Bill” Ward, Jr., 79, of Exeter Township, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 12:01 at home in the loving arms of his wife and surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jacqueline M. (Shirk) Ward. Born in Reading, Mr. Ward was the son of the late William T. Ward, Sr. and Mary (O’Boyle) Ward. He was a member of Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church and was a graduate of Reading High School. Mr. Ward was a packager for Arkema, Inc. in Birdsboro for 30 years retiring in 2007. He also worked for several years at the former Bowl-A-Rama and most recently was a school crossing guard for the borough of Mount Penn. Mr. Ward began his career in scouting in 1952 and served as scout master, assistant scout master and commissioner throughout the years. Even though he never attained the rank of Eagle Scout, he is proud of his mentoring of the many boys who received that prestigious rank He received the George Meany Award for Outstanding Service to Youth in the scouting community in 1997. In addition to his wife, Mr. Ward was a loving father to his children Jeffry Allan Ward, husband of Linda Ward of Phoenixville; Keli Ann Mashman, wife of Duane Mashman of Sanatoga; and a loving grandfather to his grandchildren Jennifer, Ashley, David, Andrea and a loving great grandfather to his 6 great grandchildren. Mr. Ward was preceded in death by his grandson Jeffry and brother Timothy. He is also survived by his fur babies, Rosie, Chance, Sophie. Memorial Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Monday, February 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm. Reverend Thomas P. Bortz will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, Monday, 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hawk Mountain Council BSA, 5027 Pottsville Pike, Reading, PA 19605 “For Camp” or Mid Atlantic English Springer Spaniel Rescue PO Box 807, Goochland, VA 23063 in memory of Mr. William T. Ward. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020