William Thomas Stichter
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Thomas Stichter William Thomas Stichter, 29, of Hamburg, was sadly taken away from us on June 13, 2020. He was born in Monterey, CA at Fort Ord Army Base on June 20, 1990. He attended Hamburg Area High School until 2008. He currently was working with Paul Strause. Willy loved baseball, especially the New York Yankees. He enjoyed basketball, weight lifting, and hiking at Hawk Mountain. Willy was smart, extremely funny, and had a very caring soul. He was raised in an Air Force military family and as a small child, he traveled to several overseas locations. He experienced the Mt. Pinatubo volcanic eruption in the Philippines, and also lived in Las Vegas, NV. He was the loving son of both the late Tommy E. Stichter, and Robyn R. Stichter, companion of Marvin J. Neuin. He will be sadly missed by his surviving family, Grandmother: Carol M. Stichter, Great Grandmother: Sarah Yoder, Uncle and Aunt: John and Tracey Greenly, and his cousins: Wesley, Ashley, Jameson, and Jaxson Heim, and Kyle and Julien Heim. Willy had many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends. As William made his journey to heaven, he was met with open arms from his Dad, his Pop: Thomas E. Stichter, and his Pa and Grandma Oda: William and Ida Sims, along with his uncle: Todd A. Stichter, and many other loving family members. Private services will be held in the Fall of 2020. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved