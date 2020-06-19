William Thomas Stichter William Thomas Stichter, 29, of Hamburg, was sadly taken away from us on June 13, 2020. He was born in Monterey, CA at Fort Ord Army Base on June 20, 1990. He attended Hamburg Area High School until 2008. He currently was working with Paul Strause. Willy loved baseball, especially the New York Yankees. He enjoyed basketball, weight lifting, and hiking at Hawk Mountain. Willy was smart, extremely funny, and had a very caring soul. He was raised in an Air Force military family and as a small child, he traveled to several overseas locations. He experienced the Mt. Pinatubo volcanic eruption in the Philippines, and also lived in Las Vegas, NV. He was the loving son of both the late Tommy E. Stichter, and Robyn R. Stichter, companion of Marvin J. Neuin. He will be sadly missed by his surviving family, Grandmother: Carol M. Stichter, Great Grandmother: Sarah Yoder, Uncle and Aunt: John and Tracey Greenly, and his cousins: Wesley, Ashley, Jameson, and Jaxson Heim, and Kyle and Julien Heim. Willy had many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends. As William made his journey to heaven, he was met with open arms from his Dad, his Pop: Thomas E. Stichter, and his Pa and Grandma Oda: William and Ida Sims, along with his uncle: Todd A. Stichter, and many other loving family members. Private services will be held in the Fall of 2020. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.