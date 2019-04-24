William D. Vath, 92, of Reading, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, at the Highlands of Wyomissing. He was the

husband of Ann M. (Nicrone) Vath. His first wife Barbara (McCue) died in 1986.

He was the son of George J. Vath and

Matilda (Kase) Vath.

He was employed by Carpenter Technology Corporation in Reading, and in Union, N.J., where he was the financial controller of the Tube Division. He retired in 1985 after 35 years of service.

He was a 1944 graduate of Central Catholic High School and graduated from Rider University in 1950.

William served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus, the VFW and the Sierra Club.

He is survived by his two sons, Stephen Vath, of Cranford, N.J., husband of Shawn, and Robert Vath, of Hopewell, N.J., husband of Carole; and his daughter, Susan Vath, of Lansdale, Pa., partner of Matthew Williams. There are two granddaughters, Shannon and Amanda Vath, of Cranford, N.J.

William also had three stepdaughters: Beverly Gallo, of Reading, wife of the late Robert Gallo; Eileen Franco, of Melbourne, Fla., wife of David P. Franco; and Judy Meyer, of Medford, N.J., partner of the late Robert Hoban.

He had ten stepgrandchildren: Robert Birmingham, Lori Ferrari, Dominic Gallo, Kristen Gallo, Heather Haley, Tara Reynolds, Emily Meyer, Abigail Meyer and Gracie Meyer. He was predeceased by David R. Franco.

He also had twelve step-great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by eight brothers: Rev. Aloysius,

Bernard, George, Carl, Edmund, Daniel, Gerald and Robert. Also, two sisters, Josephine Braun and Rita Ratajczak.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Alban's Drive, Sinking Spring. Friends may call Friday from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., at the church.

Entombment will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at Hollywood Memorial Park and Cemetery, 1500 Stuyvesant Ave., Union, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested contributions be made in his honor to Berks Catholic High School.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



