William W. Seider
William W. Seidel William W. Seidel, 91, formerly of Hamburg, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Maidencreek Place. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth A. (Kemp) Seidel. Born in Lenhartsville, he was the son of the late William F. and Sarah W. (Reichart) Seidel. He graduated from Hamburg High School in 1946. He was a member of Frieden’s Church, Lenhartsville. He worked as a manager at Peter’s Brothers Meat Market, Lenhartsville for 49 years, 7 months, retiring in 1993. He was a 50 year member of Vaux Lodge No. 406 F&AM, Reading Consistory, Rajah Shrine, Union Fire Co. No. 1 of Hamburg and Beneficial Association, and had previously served on Lenhartsville Borough Council and was tax collector for many years. He was very active at church for many years, and had also served on the board for the Berks County Fersommling. William is survived by a son: Ken W. Seidel, husband of Linda L. (Loeb), Perry Twp.; two daughters: Karen E. (Seidel) Bartley, Washington, IL, and Rebecca L. (Seidel) wife of Lee S. Heffner, Windsor Twp.; one grandson: Matthew J. Hertzog, Washington, IL; two granddaughters: Kristin L. (Seidel) Yelley, wife of Wesley, Manheim Twp., and Korissa E. Seidel, Hamburg; and four great-grandchildren: Miranda E. Hertzog, Alexandria B. Hertzog, Sawyer P. Yelley, and Addison P. Yelley. He was predeceased by two sisters: Dorothy (Seidel) Auman, and Betty L. Seidel. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Paul’s (Smoke) Cemetery, Windsor Twp. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Frieden’s Church, 1512 Old U.S. 22, Lenhartsville, PA 19534. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
