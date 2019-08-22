|
William P. Wantz, 62, passed August 19, in Reading Hospital.
Born in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of John R. and Mary E. Wantz.
Known as Bill by his friends, he worked at Best Buy, Wyomissing, for Epson.
He was known for being very intelligent and loved to make his friends laugh.
An avid photographer, he enjoyed taking pictures of
nature and his friends. He completed an online course, earning an associates degree in Digital Marketing, which he was very proud of.
He cherished his close friendship with his good friend, Hector Ayala.
He is survived by a brother, John M. Wantz, Birdsboro; sister, Jennifer L., wife of Mitchell Spivack, Calif.; niece, Lauren; and nephew, Justin. He is also survived by his adopted Alvarez family, seven sisters and five brothers.
A memorial visitation will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, with family and friends speaking at 7:30 p.m., in Henninger Funeral Home Inc. 229 N. 5th. St., Reading.
www.henningerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019