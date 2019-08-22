Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Wantz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Wantz Obituary

William P. Wantz, 62, passed August 19, in Reading Hospital.

Born in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of John R. and Mary E. Wantz.

Known as Bill by his friends, he worked at Best Buy, Wyomissing, for Epson.

He was known for being very intelligent and loved to make his friends laugh.

An avid photographer, he enjoyed taking pictures of

nature and his friends. He completed an online course, earning an associates degree in Digital Marketing, which he was very proud of.

He cherished his close friendship with his good friend, Hector Ayala.

He is survived by a brother, John M. Wantz, Birdsboro; sister, Jennifer L., wife of Mitchell Spivack, Calif.; niece, Lauren; and nephew, Justin. He is also survived by his adopted Alvarez family, seven sisters and five brothers.

A memorial visitation will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, with family and friends speaking at 7:30 p.m., in Henninger Funeral Home Inc. 229 N. 5th. St., Reading.

www.henningerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now