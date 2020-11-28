William F. Yundt, 100 of Reading, passed away on Nov. 25th in Manor at Market Square, Reading. He was the husband of Rita E. (Schatz) Yundt. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Earl A. and Beulah L. (Englehart) Yundt. William was a US Army Veteran of WWII. He was an installer for AT&T and had retired in 1981. After retiring he had done some volunteer jobs with Community General Hospital, Meals on wheels and Berks County Sunday School Assoc. and his church. William was a member of Bern Evangelical Lutheran Church, Leesport. Surviving in addition to his wife is one son, Keith W. Yundt, Harrisburg, PA; one daughter Pamela J. Snyder, Bernville, PA; one granddaughter. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 11:30 am in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. Funeral procession will gather inside cemetery gates prior to services and continue back to the graveside at 11:30 AM. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge. Online photos and memories can be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com