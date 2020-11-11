1/1
Wilma Kay Corcoran
Wilma Kay (Hill) Corcoran Wilma Kay (Hill) Corcoran of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Sunday November 8, 2020 at Holy Family Manor where she resided after a twenty year battle with multiple myeloma. The world has lost a mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be missed beyond words. Wilma had the courage to live life to the fullest and brought joy to all those around her. Wilma worked as an LPN for the Pennsylvania state system, first at Wernersville and then at Allentown, retiring in 1997. She was also very creative making large murals, stained glass lamps and windows, photography. She was even a published author. Wilma is survived by her sister Mary Alice (Hill) Warner, her five children, Michael Corcoran, Crystal Corcoran, Terry DeAcosta, Douglas Corcoran, and Jennifer Wenger, her twelve grandchildren and one great grandchild. Funeral service and interment will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
