Wilma C. (Ziegler) Schleifenheimer, 89, of Birdsboro, Pa., passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Keystone Villa at Douglassville.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George W. and the late Elva E. (Chalfont) Ziegler. She was the widow of Daniel P. Schleifenheimer.

Wilma worked as an office manager for a doctor's office for many years. She also attended Exeter Bible Church

Fellowship Church.

Surviving Wilma are 1 son, Gary D. Schleifenheimer, of Akron, Pa.; 1 daughter, Diane L. Wall, of Temple, Pa.; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by 1 son: Dale P. Schleifenheimer.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berks Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



