Wilma Smith

Wilma R. Smith, 90, of Reading, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 7:45 am in her residence. She was the wife of the late Theodore D. Smith who passed away March 21, 2015. Born in Reading, Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late Donald Ray and Frances (Hoffman) Clauser. She was a 1948 graduate of Reading High School, member of Band Aides, Reading Retired School District Employees and member of Reading High Alumni Association. Mrs. Smith was an active member of Nativity Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, Bible school, taught in the nursery, worked in the kitchen, was a member of the Bell Choir, served as assistant camp fire leader and assistant Blue Bird leader at Hope Lutheran Church. She was employed as a secretary for Paul Koch Architects, Albright College and from 1975 until her retirement in 1993, was employed by the Reading School District as a secretary. Mrs. Smith was treasurer of AFSCME retired employees of PA Chapter 13, Elks Ladies Auxiliary where she served as treasurer, Elks Inner Guard and was Elks officer of the year in 2009 and 2015. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in extracurricular activities, enjoyed “Club Girls”, card club girls, eating lunch with friends and family and shopping at Boscov’s. Mrs. Smith was a proud and loving mother, grandmother and grandmother to Cynthia L. Smith Kern, wife of the late Douglas C. Kern of Mohnton; Victoria S. Porteous, wife of David Porteous of Burlington, VT; Kyle R. Smith, husband of Mary Beth Smith of Blandon; Michael A. Kern (Tiffany Rogers), Audra E. Kern, Andrew S. Porteous, Hayden K. Smith, Kylie B. Smith, Walter R. Kern and Eleanor R. Kern. She is also survived by her brother Donald Michael Ray, husband of Sara Ray of Idaho and Sister Dr. Debra Ann Mrzyglocki, wife of Dr. Mark Mrzyglocki of New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her step-mother Dorothy (Stofanick) Ray. The pain of losing our mother is all-encompassing now, but she had 90 years of giving and receiving love. The love and compassion she shared will be everlasting. Her imprint on all who knew her runs deeper than our pain. We will cherish her memories, her smile for all and her abiding kindness. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Carol B. Kehler will officiate. Interment will follow in Laureldale Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and Monday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Nativity Lutheran Church 1501 North 13th Street, Reading, PA 19604 in memory of Mrs. Wilma R. Smith. The family would like everyone to be mindful of social distancing and to wear facial coverings. If you would like to honor the life of Mrs. Smith, please feel free to wear something ORANGE. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com