Wilson Arlington Paine Jr.

Wilson Arlington Paine Jr. Obituary
Wilson Arlington Paine, Jr. Wilson Arlington Paine , Jr., 83 of Bern Twp., Berks Co., PA, died on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Berks County Home- Berks Heim in Bern Twp., Berks Co., PA. Born December 15, 1936 in Seyfert, Berks County, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Wilson Arlington Paine, Sr. and Mazie Alice (Fox) Paine . He was the husband of Susan Jane (Harr) Paine. He was retired from Host-Marriott. He served from 1954 until 1962 in the Air Force Reserve Recovery Group. Wilson was a 1954 graduate of Birdsboro High School, he enjoyed antiques, reading, loved his dogs, also started working in roofing with his grandfather, and also A/C work. Surviving are sons, Michael husband of Deborah Paine of Morgantown, PA and Ronald husband of Elizabeth Paine of Sinking Spring, PA, daughter, Laurie wife of Stephen Murray of Birdsboro, PA, sister, Beverly wife of John Huyett of Seyfert, PA; 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
