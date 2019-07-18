Wilson Russell Heffner, age 84, of

Fleetwood, passed away on July 16, 2019, in Penn State Health-St. Joseph's, Reading.

He was the husband of the late Mary E. (Ohlinger) Heffner, who passed November 30, 2017.

Russell was born in Lyon Station, son of the late Harvey Heffner and Verna (Readinger) Heffner.

Russell worked for the former Dana Corporation,

Reading, for 32 years, retiring in 2000; he was a member of Dana Retirees SOAR group.

He was a member of Christ Mertz Lutheran Church, Fleetwood.

Russell loved the outdoors, especially working in his

garden. His other interests were hunting, going to fairs and train watching.

Russell was a hard worker who supported his family and loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: Ronald A. Heffner, husband of Marjorie Heffner, of Fleetwood, Elaine L.

(Heffner), wife of Stephen Bleiler, of Fleetwood, Glenn W. Heffner, husband of Christina Heffner, of Fleetwood, and Joyce I. (Heffner), wife of Jeffrey Walters, of Fleetwood; grandchildren: Zachary, Stephen J., Phillip D., Tyler J., Matthew T., Leah R. and Krystal L.; great-grandchildren: Liam D., Sasha, Graesyn J., Jackson R., Bennett M., Garrett D.

Other survivors are siblings: Gladys Reinert, Huffs Church, Madelyn Spohn, of Lyons, Jeanette Winkler, of Fleetwood, Anna Henry, of Oregon, Marie Wessner, of

Topton, and Paul Heffner, of Tennessee.

Russell was preceded in death by his son, James R.

Heffner, in 1986; granddaughter, Julia R. Walters, in 2003; sister, Layla Fegley; brothers: Monroe Heffner, Fred

Heffner and David Heffner.

A viewing will be Sunday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Mae A. Stump Funeral Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. A second viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Christ Mertz Lutheran Church, 16

Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. John's Gernant's

Cemetery, Leesport.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Russell to the Oley Valley Community Fair, P. O. Box 55, Oley, PA 19547.

Online condolences can be made at

www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.



