Winfield “Lou” A. Ludwig, 94, of Spring Township passed away in his home during the early hours of Friday November 15, 2019. Lou is survived by his widow, Arlene G. (Yundt), with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Reading, Lou was one of the late Howard and Eva (Fox) Ludwig’s 10 children. Lou graduated from Wilson High School, ’43, where he played both baseball and basketball. After graduating, Lou served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Later, he played with the Rising Sun Softball, Lebanon Valley Baseball and Philadelphia Athletics Farm Leagues. He was a member of the Berks County baseball hall of fame. Later in life, Lou was an enthusiastic skier and member of the Flying Dutchmen Ski Club. He enjoyed traveling throughout Europe for his ski trips and looked forward to his annual ski trip to Copper Mountain, Colo. He retired in 1990 as the Assistant Vice President of Security and Purchasing from the former Penn Savings Bank. In addition to his wife, Lou is survived by his daughter, Kelly A., wife of Kevin Mahan, of Spring Township; granddaughters: Jenna E. , wife of Shawn Griffith, Steffanie A. Mahan, fiancé of Andrew Phillips, and Morgan E. Mahan; great-grandson, Harrison M. Phillips. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Greth, of Ohio. Lou is predeceased by eight siblings. Services for Lou will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends and family are welcome to call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held privately in Pleasant View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lou’s memory to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508, or to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019