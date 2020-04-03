|
|
Winfield F. “Winnie” Walker, 78, of Wyomissing, passed away on March 31, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Brenda L. (Hollands) Walker. Together they celebrated 57 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Floyd and Helen (Sands) Walker. Winnie was a U.S. Navy Veteran, proudly serving his country during the Cuban Crisis. He went onto work for Luden’s Candy, in Reading, Later Hershey’s Chocolate as a purchasing manager for 30 years, retiring in 1999. Survivors include his children: Kelly L. Malick, wife of James, of Collegeville; and Tracey L. Zimmerman, wife of Randy, of Mohnton. Also surviving are grandchildren, Arthur E. Weitzel III, husband of Jillian; and Anthony W. Weitzel; great-grandson, Arthur E. Weitzel IV; brother, James Walker, widower of Nancy; and sister, Karen Blessing, wife of John. Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the LAM Foundation, 4520 Cooper Rd., Suite 300, Cincinnati, OH 45242, in memory of Winfield F. Walker and in honor of Kelly Malick. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, of Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020