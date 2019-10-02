|
Winifred Kolb Nyce Winifred Kolb Nyce, 93, passed away on September 27, 2019 in South Yarmouth, Massachusetts after a long and happy life. Winifred was born in 1926 in Red Hill Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Russell and Edith Kolb. She graduated from Pennsburg High School and went on to attend the Fashion Institute of Merchandising in New York City. Winifred enjoyed a career in New York City for over a decade until marrying the late E. Kenneth Nyce in 1960 and moving back to Pennsylvania. She made her home for most of her life in Bechtelsville Pennsylvania, with many good friends whom she dearly loved. Winifred was pre-deceased by her brother Roger Kolb. She is survived by her brothers Donald Kolb and Gary Kolb and their families, her daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Jonathan Firth, and her two granddaughters, Charlotte Capone and Madeleine Harper, and their families. A private family ceremony will be held on Cape Cod, where she and her husband spent many happy years.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 1, 2019