Yandry Casanova, of Reading, passed April 16th in his residence.

Born in Ecuador, he was the son of Lidia Montesteoca and the late Segundo Casanova.

He is also survived by 2 children, 4 sisters and 5 brothers.

A Mass of Christina Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 27th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret's RCC, Reading. A viewing will be held Friday from 6 to 8:00 p.m. in

Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 N. 5th. St., Reading. Burial will be in Charles Evans Cemetery following Mass. www.henningerfuneralhome.com.



