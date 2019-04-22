Yandry Casanova

Yandry Casanova, of Reading, passed April 16th in his residence.

Born in Ecuador, he was the son of Lidia Montesteoca and the late Segundo Casanova.

He is also survived by 2 children, 4 sisters and 5 brothers.

A Mass of Christina Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 27th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret's RCC, Reading. A viewing will be held Friday from 6 to 8:00 p.m. in

Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 N. 5th. St., Reading. Burial will be in Charles Evans Cemetery following Mass. www.henningerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Apr. 22, 2019
