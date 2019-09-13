Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Bean Funeral Home
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Bean Funeral Home
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Ravel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne (Evans) Ravel


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne (Evans) Ravel Obituary

Yvonne B. Ravel, 81, formerly of Exeter Township, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 2:15 p.m., in Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Donald B. Ravel, who passed away June 24, 2009.

Born in Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County, Mrs. Ravel was the daughter of the late George A. and

Helen E. (Brandaur) Evans. She was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher and member of Altar Guild and choir.

Mrs. Ravel was a licensed practical nurse at Reading

Hospital for 41 years, retiring in 2003.

She is survived by her sons: Kenneth B. Ravel, husband of Barbara (Palange) Ravel, of Sinking Spring; David B. Ravel, husband of Nancy (Hassler) Ravel, of Blandon; Jeffrey D. Ravel, husband of Holly (Berger) Ravel, of Exeter

Township; and her grandchildren: Tim, husband of

Brianna (Dudeck) Ravel; Andy; Jon, husband of Jen (Ravotti) Ravel; Josh; Trevor; and Luke; her siblings: George P. Evans, husband of Joan Evans, of Birdsboro;

Betty M. Miller, wife of James W. Miller, of Douglassville; and Carol A. Harner, wife of the late George Harner, of

Intercourse, Pa.

Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th and Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights,

Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Mark E. Brophy will officiate. The internment will follow in

Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive

relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA, 22102 in memory of Mrs. Yvonne B. Ravel. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.