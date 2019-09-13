|
Yvonne B. Ravel, 81, formerly of Exeter Township, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 2:15 p.m., in Reading Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Donald B. Ravel, who passed away June 24, 2009.
Born in Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County, Mrs. Ravel was the daughter of the late George A. and
Helen E. (Brandaur) Evans. She was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher and member of Altar Guild and choir.
Mrs. Ravel was a licensed practical nurse at Reading
Hospital for 41 years, retiring in 2003.
She is survived by her sons: Kenneth B. Ravel, husband of Barbara (Palange) Ravel, of Sinking Spring; David B. Ravel, husband of Nancy (Hassler) Ravel, of Blandon; Jeffrey D. Ravel, husband of Holly (Berger) Ravel, of Exeter
Township; and her grandchildren: Tim, husband of
Brianna (Dudeck) Ravel; Andy; Jon, husband of Jen (Ravotti) Ravel; Josh; Trevor; and Luke; her siblings: George P. Evans, husband of Joan Evans, of Birdsboro;
Betty M. Miller, wife of James W. Miller, of Douglassville; and Carol A. Harner, wife of the late George Harner, of
Intercourse, Pa.
Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th and Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights,
Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Mark E. Brophy will officiate. The internment will follow in
Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive
relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA, 22102 in memory of Mrs. Yvonne B. Ravel. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.