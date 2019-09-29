Home

Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Guardian Angels RCC
3125 Kutztown Rd.
Reading, PA
View Map
Zacchario DeCarlo


1931 - 2019
Zacchario DeCarlo Obituary

Zacchario "Bob" Umburto DeCarlo, 88, of Reading, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was the husband of Dolores Rose

(Augustine) DeCarlo. The couple shared 53 years of

marriage. Born on May 16, 1931, Bob was a son of the late Erocoler and Antoinette (Pipino) DeCarlo. His

father, Erocoler, passed away young. Antoinette later

married Rudolph Vardjan, who became Bob's stepfather. With his family, he was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Later in years he became a member of Holy

Guardian Angels Catholic Church. As a young man, he

enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Rich during the Korean War and earned the European Service Medal before honorably discharging.

Bob was employed with the Berkshire Knitting Mill and assisted in the family grocery store. Lastly he was

employed with Acme Markets as a meat cutter for 34 years before retiring. He was a member of the UFCW Local 152 Retail Meat, Victor Emmanuel II, Olivet Boys Club, a lifetime member of the former Schuylkill Ave. Fire Co., where he enjoyed taking sports trips and going to baseball games with the "Schulys." Bob loved good food, fine wine and

going to the casino. He enjoyed his monthly pinochle and dinner with friends, the Dundores. He loved spending time with family and gatherings.

In addition to his wife, Dolores, Bob is survived by a daughter, Elaine L. DeCarlo-Doyle and her husband,

Richard K. Doyle; and grandson, Cole Robert Quinter, all of Reading. Also surviving are sister, Mary Ann (Vardjan) Schwambach and her husband, Gerald P.; and sister-in-law, Mary (Augustine) Bonsal.

Family and friends are invited to Bob's viewing from 9 to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Guardian Angels RCC, 3125 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605 with Father Robert T. Finlan as celebrant. Bob will be laid to rest in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading, where full military honors will be presented by the U.S.

Navy and the Topton American Legion Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the at or the Disabled

American Veterans at www.dav.org.

Fond memories and online condolences can be made at www.TheoCAuman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
