Zachary R. Bernosky, 18, Wyomissing, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of John and Mary Kay (Tobias) Bernosky. Zach

graduated in June from Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School, where he loved singing in the chorus the past six years. He was a proud

Eagle Scout with Troop 413, Wyomissing, and enjoyed Marvel movies, comics, Star Wars and playing video games and hanging out with his friends. Zach was a great son, brother and friend who never hurt a soul in his life. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

In addition to his loving parents, Zach is survived by his sister, Alex, girlfriend of Abby Ferrer, Charlotte, N.C.

A celebration of Zach's life will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends may call

Friday from 5-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Zach's honor to either Safe Berks, 255 Chestnut St, Reading, PA 19602 or http://www.safeberks.org/donate/, or to

Wyomissing Boy Scout Troop 413, c/o Hawk Mountain Council, 5027 Pottsville Pike, Reading, PA 19605.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



