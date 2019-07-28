Zoraida Marie Davila, 42, of Lebanon, Pa., passed away Monday, July 22nd, at York Hospital, York. Pa.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on October 26, 1976, a daughter of Maria Davila, of

Brooklyn, N.Y. ,and Carlos Suliverez, of Lebanon, Pa.

Zoraida is survived by a son, Nicholas Davila; and a daughter, Serenity Davila, both of Lebanon, Pa.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m., at Feeney Funeral Home.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



