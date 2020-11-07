1/1
A. L. Reynolds Jr.
1940 - 2020
A. L. Reynolds, Jr.

A. L. Reynolds, Jr., 79, of Lakeport CA passed away suddenly on November 1, 2020. Al was born in Galitin, MO, on December 21, 1940, to Alva Lee Reynolds Sr. and Virginia Lee (Reynolds) Eastwood. Al moved to Lakeport, CA, where he started the First grade, graduating from Willows High School. After graduation Al enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, serving from 1959 to 1962 at Camp Pendleton. During this time he was deployed to the Cuban Missile Crisis; he was proud to be a United States Marine. In 1961 he married his best friend and love of his life,
Judie (Zuur) Reynolds.
Al and Judie had a wonderful marriage of 59 years and were blessed with four children, two girls and two boys. They lived most of their early marriage in Santa Rosa raising their children where Al worked as a parts runner for Bishop-Hansel Ford before becoming a parts manager. Al worked for several Ford agencies retiring his career at Ukiah Ford.
In 1982 Al wanted to move back to Lakeport where he grew up. Al opened the Bicycle Rack and he and Judie together were co-founders of the first BMX race track in Lakeport. Upon retirement he enjoyed watching his boys play sports, becoming a papa, collecting Roy Rogers memorabilia, volunteering at the senior center, delivering flowers for Flowers by Jackie, ushering at St. Mary's church and volunteering at the CHP office in Lake County.
Al was a very active and youthful guy. He enjoyed many things, camping, fishing, dirt bike riding, 1970s Oakland A's games, driving race cars at the Lakeport Speedway, walking his dog Bodie, and restoring many old cars over his lifetime. Al played an integral role in bringing CYO basketball to St. Rose School. What made Al the happiest was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Al is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judie Reynolds; his daughters, Kristin Reynolds, and
Kelly (Robert) Schmdit; son, Kory (Julie) Reynolds; brothers, Monte Reynolds, Gary Eastwood, Jerry Eastwood; sister, Verna Petershon; grandchildren, Justin, Jennifer, Kari, Meghan, Jason, Hillary, Katie, Kelcie, and Kortnie; and nine great-grandchildren; Aunt Shirley Ray, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his
parents, Alva Sr. and Virginia; his son, Kyle
Reynolds; and sister, Rita Collins.
Al will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Family prefers memorial contributions be made to the Kyle Reynolds Basketball Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1312, Lakeport, CA 95453.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary Phone 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.



Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
