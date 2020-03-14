|
Albert Ervin Christianson Albert Ervin Christianson, age 74, passed away on February 17, 2020, at his home in Upper Lake, CA. Albert was born in Missoula, Montana, on March 23, 1945. After high school, he went on to join the carpentry business with his father.
He enjoyed preaching in church, riding horses, going to Judy's Junction every morning, and most of all driving his "ol clunker truck."
Albert loved to be on his tractor, in his chair reading, or spending time with his grandkids. Albert is living on through his two children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.
His celebration of life will be held on March 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The First Baptist Church on 9985 Middle Creek Road in Upper Lake. Please join us in celebrating a life full of happiness in Albert's honor.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 14, 2020