Albert James Maschek



Albert James Maschek, known to many as "Big Al," died September 15, 2020, after a long illness. He was born on June 28, 1938, in Los Angeles, CA, the first of two sons, toAlbert and Anna Malina Maschek. Al signed up for the US Army while still in high school and joined upon graduation. He was never one to fear taking a chance, so after a short time at a job following military service, he and a friend took off in his 1955 Buick to one city after another for three years across country working odd jobs all the way. This ended in the Bay Area in 1962 when they decided to head for Seattle because of the World's Fair being held there. Al worked for a while at Boeing, then Highline School District, and then for a painting contractor, and finally he started his own painting and contracting company, working seven days a week.Al's parents moved to Clearlake, CA, so he moved there to take care of them. He did some contracting and got into real estate sales and eventually met the love of his life, Janice. She lived in Lucerne, but when she purchased Shore Line Realty in 1996 they settled in Clearlake Oaks. They also owned and operated Indian Beach Resort for a time.Al was a past president of Clearlake Rotary and Lake County Board of Realtors. He was a US Army veteran and a life member of the NRA and the American Legion, as well as a member of the Clearlake Oaks Moose Lodge #2284. He was also a licensed contractor. Al was a hard worker, but he was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and camping throughout the Pacific Northwest during his time off, and he really enjoyed watching his grandsons, Ryan and Josh, play basketball.Al was predeceased by his parents, Al andAnna, and his son, Al Jr.He leaves behind his wife, Janice; younger brother, Robert (Priscilla) of Nevada; daughters, Ruth and Donnel of Bonney Lake, WA, Shelley of Pismo Beach, CA, and Gerrie of Enumclaw, WA; sons, Jim (Jennifer) of Puyallup, WA, Michael (Rachelle) of Clearlake Oaks, CA, and Tim of Sacramento; plus numerous grand and great grandchildren.Donations in Albert Maschek's name may be made to Rotary Club of Clearlake, P.O. Box 549, Clearlake, CA 95422.There will be a Celebration of Life for Al at the Maschek home at 13059 Keys Blvd., Clearlake Oaks, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. driveby. All are invited to attend.