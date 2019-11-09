|
|
Aleah Angel Jordan Aleah Angel Jordan, 61, born to Mildred Irene Blackford (Lathrop) and Donal Wilford Townley on May 2, 1958, in Sacramento, CA. Aleah entered eternal life with Yahshua Hamashiach (Jesus Christ) on October 19, 2019, in San Jose, CA.
Aleah enjoyed growing up in the beautiful County of Marin, and graduated from San
Rafael High School in 1976. Aleah completed Certification and worked as a dental assistant while attending Marin College. In 1982 Aleah graduated from the Corrections Academy and established a career as a California Correctional Officer. After retiring Aleah lived throughout Northern California, finally settling down in Sacramento and became an independent business owner for SOQI Health Equipment. Aleah lived her life devoted to her family, kind to everyone she met, generously giving, unselfishly caring and passionate about her faith.
Aleah is survived by her three brothers, Frank Haynes, Dean Stroope, David Townley; three sisters, Pamela Smith, Blenda McGary, and Donita Bitter; devoted husband, Michael E. Jordan; beloved daughters, Janelle Schramm, and Raquel (David) Rivera; and cherished grandchildren, Sadie Shield, Roman DeBruyn, and Noah Rivera.
Celebration of Aleah's Life will be held at
Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Ln, Novato, CA, Saturday, November 16, 2019; 10 a.m.-Public
Visitation; 11 a.m-Memorial; 12 p.m.-Burial;
12:30 p.m.-Reception.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 9, 2019